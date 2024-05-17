Fortnite 3kg Party Weighted Blanket Calm Sleep Childrens, 110x170cm - Blue

We believe everyone deserves a good night's sleep with this Fortnite inspired weighted blanket. Weighted blankets have been shown to stimulate deep touch pressure just in the same way as when we receive a comforting hug. Whether you are sleeping or napping, relaxing or reading, cosying or cuddling, our weighted blanket will help restore your sense of stillness and calm both day and night. Using revolutionary 'Deep Touch Pressure Stimulation' therapy - known for releasing a sense of serenity and calm - the compact stitched pockets distribute weight evenly across your entire body, creating a calming, snuggle effect. Certified, non-toxic, hypo-allergenic micro glass beads contained within the 5 inch pockets and microfiber cover, makes this blanket healthy, breathable, comfortable and durable, whilst also stimulating the stress points. This Sienna sensory weighted blanket contains several loops allowing you to attach a cover, for easy care.