Rolly Massey Ferguson 5470 Mini Trac With Opening Bonnet

This realistically styled Massey Ferguson 5470 mini foot to floor ride on tractor features an opening bonnet, a steering wheel with an integral squeaky horn, large whisper quiet wheels and a knee indentation that enables your child to scoot along. Suits ages 1.5 to 4 years. Dimensions 61 x 30 x 41 cm