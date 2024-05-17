image 1 of Rolly Massey Ferguson 5470 Mini Trac With Opening Bonnet
Rolly Massey Ferguson 5470 Mini Trac With Opening Bonnet

This realistically styled Massey Ferguson 5470 mini foot to floor ride on tractor features an opening bonnet, a steering wheel with an integral squeaky horn, large whisper quiet wheels and a knee indentation that enables your child to scoot along. Suits ages 1.5 to 4 years. Dimensions 61 x 30 x 41 cm
Massey Ferguson licensedHas a steering wheel with an integrated squeakerFeatures an opening bonnet

