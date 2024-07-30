image 1 of Rolly Blue Mega Trailer
image 1 of Rolly Blue Mega Trailerimage 2 of Rolly Blue Mega Trailer

Rolly Blue Mega Trailer

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Rolly Blue Mega Trailer
This remarkable extra large twin axle trailer in New Holland blue has the facility to tip from the back as well as the sides, by using the handle at the front of the trailer, it has opening side and back panels and can be attached to the back of any larger Rolly pedal tractor. Not suitable for the Rolly Kid or the Rolly Mini Trac ranges. Suits ages 3 to 10 years. Dimensions 88 x 45 x 47 cm
Has a handle assisted tipping actionCan tip from the back as well as both sidesNot suitable from the Rolly Kid or MiniTrac Ranges

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here