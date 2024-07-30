Rolly Blue Mega Trailer

This remarkable extra large twin axle trailer in New Holland blue has the facility to tip from the back as well as the sides, by using the handle at the front of the trailer, it has opening side and back panels and can be attached to the back of any larger Rolly pedal tractor. Not suitable for the Rolly Kid or the Rolly Mini Trac ranges. Suits ages 3 to 10 years. Dimensions 88 x 45 x 47 cm