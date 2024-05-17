Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Volt

Experience pure thrills with the successor to the award-winning Nighthawk. The 12 Volt Nighthawk Bolt accelerates much faster to its maximum speed of 4 mph, thanks to the immense weight reduction and it gets a cooler design due to the adapted, streamlined shape. The board, which is close to the ground, is steered in a sitting position and can be steered by a special technique using weight shifting and using the side handlebars. It has a small turning circle and even goes round the tightest of corners. By pressing the foot pedal accelerator, the little ones feel the lightning acceleration. It also features an on/off power button, a large stabilizing wheel at the rear and has twin carving wheels at the side - for a smooth ride, and it also comes with a safety flag for visibility- so you can easily keep an eye on kids as they have a blast racing. Suits ages 4 years +. Dimensions 74.5 x 63 x 23 cm. Maximum rider weights 35 kg.