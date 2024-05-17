Marketplace.
image 1 of Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Volt
image 1 of Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Voltimage 2 of Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Voltimage 3 of Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Voltimage 4 of Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Voltimage 5 of Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Volt

Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Volt

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Robbie Toys Limited

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£149.99

£149.99/each

Rollplay Nighthawk Bolt 12 Volt
Experience pure thrills with the successor to the award-winning Nighthawk. The 12 Volt Nighthawk Bolt accelerates much faster to its maximum speed of 4 mph, thanks to the immense weight reduction and it gets a cooler design due to the adapted, streamlined shape. The board, which is close to the ground, is steered in a sitting position and can be steered by a special technique using weight shifting and using the side handlebars. It has a small turning circle and even goes round the tightest of corners. By pressing the foot pedal accelerator, the little ones feel the lightning acceleration. It also features an on/off power button, a large stabilizing wheel at the rear and has twin carving wheels at the side - for a smooth ride, and it also comes with a safety flag for visibility- so you can easily keep an eye on kids as they have a blast racing. Suits ages 4 years +. Dimensions 74.5 x 63 x 23 cm. Maximum rider weights 35 kg.
Learn to turn and carve with speeds of up to 4mphHas a foot pedal accelerator and an on/off buttonWith a large stabilizing wheel & 2 carving wheels

View all Outdoor Toys

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here