Highams Herringbone Chevron Tassel Knit Trim Throw, 150x200cm - Charcoal

Upgrade your room in an instant with our new Herringbone two tone tassel trim knit throw. Take your pick from the choice of striking colours, a perfect way to give your room a fresh look. The superbly soft mohair material makes this the perfect blanket to snuggle up to, and the modern tassel trim, and herringbone design adds a vibrant and decorative feel to any room. It's multi purpose use allows for travelling, glamping or camping as it can be easily rolled up and stored in a bag or in the car. Never be cold again when you snuggle up to this blanket.