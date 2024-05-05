Tesco Finest Carrot Fries with Za'atar inspired seasoning 330g

Tesco Finest Carrot Fries with Za'atar inspired seasoning 330g

1(1)
Write a review
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (143g**)
Energy
135kcal
565kJ
7%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.8g

medium

11%of the reference intake
Fat
4.9g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 395kJ / 94kcal

Carrot fries mixed with rapeseed oil and a sachet of a savoury spice blend of marjoram, oregano, cumin and sumac.
Middle Eastern inspired dish seasoned with Za'atar sprinkles.
Pack size: 330G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot, Za'atar Spice [Maltodextrin, Sugar, Marjoram, Oregano, Cumin, Salt, Sumac, Maize Starch, Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

330g e

View all Sauces, Sides & Condiments

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here