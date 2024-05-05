Tesco Finest Moroccan Inspired Cauliflower 400g

Tesco Finest Moroccan Inspired Cauliflower 400g

£3.00

£7.50/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack (166g**)
Energy
457kJ
109kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

low

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.6g

low

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.55g

medium

9%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 275kJ / 66kcal

Cauliflower florets and chickpeas in a citrus spiced coating, with a sachet of harissa dressing.
Cauliflower florets tumbled in Moroccan Inspired spices with harissa dressing for extra heat
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cauliflower (82%), Chickpeas (7%), Harissa Dressing [Water, Red Pepper, Red Chilli Purée, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Lemon, Salt, Coriander, Cumin, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Ginger, Cinnamon, Clove, Salt, Cayenne Pepper, Nutmeg], Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Maize Starch, Lemon Juice Powder, Tomato Powder, Dried Garlic, Salt, Yeast Extract, Dried Tomato, Onion Powder, Roasted Coriander, Chilli Flakes, Citric Acid, Flavouring, Cardamom, Ginger, Parsley, Cinnamon, Coriander, Lemon Oil, Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

