Tesco Finest Spring Greens, Petit Pois & Rainbow Chard with Fennel & Rosemary Butter 185g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
335kJ
80kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.2g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

medium

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.5g

low

3%of the reference intake
Salt
0.13g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 435kJ / 104kcal

Spring greens, petit pois, sugarsnap peas and chard with a rosemary, fennel and black pepper butter.
A sweet and zingy mix of green vegetables perfect for summer meals.
Pack size: 185G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Spring Greens, Petit Pois, Sugarsnap Peas, Chard, Rosemary and Fennel Butter [Butter (Milk), Rosemary, Salt, Fennel, Cornflour, Black Pepper].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

185g e

