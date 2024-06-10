Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle 240g

2 Burgers made with pea protein and fava bean flour, with a mustard and gherkin melt filling.

Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch. Succulent & Tangy With an American style mustard and gherkin melt MADE WITH FAVA BEAN & PEA PROTEIN

Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pea Protein (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Shea Fat, Fava Bean Flour (2%), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Gherkin, Coconut Fat, Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Onion, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cornflour, Coconut Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Protein Concentrate, Beetroot Powder, Salt, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Dried Glucose Syrup, Smoked Water, Spirit Vinegar, Dill, Mustard Flour, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Tricalcium Citrate, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

240g e