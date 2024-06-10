New
Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle 240g

Tesco Plant Chef 2 Meat-Free Burgers with Melting Middle 240g

3.5(2)
Write a review

£2.10

£8.75/kg

Vegan

Guideline Daily Amounts

One burger
Energy
234kcal
975kJ
12%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Fat
14.9g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.7g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Salt
0.86g

medium

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 928kJ / 223kcal

2 Burgers made with pea protein and fava bean flour, with a mustard and gherkin melt filling.
Be your own Plant Chef We transform crowd pleasing classics into 100% Plant Based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.Succulent & Tangy With an American style mustard and gherkin melt MADE WITH FAVA BEAN & PEA PROTEIN
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Pea Protein (7%), Rapeseed Oil, Pea Fibre, Tapioca Starch, Shea Fat, Fava Bean Flour (2%), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Gherkin, Coconut Fat, Coconut Oil, Flavourings, Onion, Yeast Extract, Emulsifier (Lecithins), Cornflour, Coconut Extract, Barley Malt Extract, Soya Protein Concentrate, Beetroot Powder, Salt, Thickeners (Sodium Alginate, Carrageenan), Dried Glucose Syrup, Smoked Water, Spirit Vinegar, Dill, Mustard Flour, Paprika, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Tricalcium Citrate, Mustard Husk, Sea Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Black Pepper, Turmeric, Garlic Powder.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

240g e

View all Vegetarian Sausages, Bacon & Burgers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here