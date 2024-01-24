Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Cereal 450g

Cocoa Coated Corn Flakes. Find out more about our responsibly sourced corn initiatives at www.kelloggs.com Enjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Empowering the visually impaired navilensgo

Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Breakfast Cereal, a new, exciting and nutritious chocolate-flavoured flake cereal under the legendary Kellogg's Corn Flakes brand. Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour - irresistibly tasty chocolate/cocoa-coated flakes that the whole family will enjoy for breakfast.

• Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Breakfast Cereal, a new, exciting and nutritious chocolate flavoured flake cereal under the legendary Kellogg's Corn Flakes brand. • Start the day with a bowl of Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour for breakfast. • A simple to prepare & tasty chocolatey flavoured cereal that is high in fibre and enriched with 7 vitamins and iron. • Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Breakfast Cereal. Cocoa coated corn flakes, high in fibre & vitamin D. • Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Breakfast Cereal made with 100% responsibly sourced corn.

Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones

High in Fibre High in Vitamin D Source of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Oligofructose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (5.5%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

450g ℮

