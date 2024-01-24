We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Cereal 450g

£3.20

£0.71/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

30g
Energy
474kJ
112kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.4g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1580 kJ

Cocoa Coated Corn Flakes.Find out more about our responsibly sourced corn initiatives at www.kelloggs.comEnjoy as part of a varied & balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.Empowering the visually impaired navilensgo
Kellogg’s Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Breakfast Cereal, a new, exciting and nutritious chocolate-flavoured flake cereal under the legendary Kellogg's Corn Flakes brand. Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour - irresistibly tasty chocolate/cocoa-coated flakes that the whole family will enjoy for breakfast.
© 2024 Kellanova
By appointment to her majesty the queen purveyors of cereals Kellogg marketing and sales company (UK) limited
• Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Breakfast Cereal, a new, exciting and nutritious chocolate flavoured flake cereal under the legendary Kellogg's Corn Flakes brand.• Start the day with a bowl of Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour for breakfast.• A simple to prepare & tasty chocolatey flavoured cereal that is high in fibre and enriched with 7 vitamins and iron.• Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Breakfast Cereal. Cocoa coated corn flakes, high in fibre & vitamin D.• Kellogg's Corn Flakes Chocolate Flavour Breakfast Cereal made with  100% responsibly sourced corn.
Pack size: 450G
Vitamin D contributes to the maintenance of normal bones
High in FibreHigh in Vitamin DSource of vitamins D, B1, B2, B3, B6, B9 & B12 and iron

Ingredients

Maize, Sugar, Barley Malt Extract, Oligofructose, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (5.5%), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Salt, Natural Flavouring, Niacin, Iron, Vitamin B6, Riboflavin, Thiamin, Folic Acid, Vitamin D, Vitamin B12

Allergy Information

May contain Gluten from other Cereals. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

450g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial Flavours

