Tesco Finest 2 Steak Au Poivre Pies 500g

Butter enriched pastry filled with slow cooked beef with cream, brandy, caramelised onions and pepper in a creamy sauce, with a pepper and thyme crumb.

Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (23%), Water, Palm Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk) (6%), Onion, Brandy (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Beef Dripping, Demerara Sugar, Beef Extract, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Thyme, Malted Barley, Parsley, White Pepper, Malted Barley Extract, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e