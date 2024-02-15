We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 2 Steak Au Poivre Pies 500g

Tesco Finest 2 Steak Au Poivre Pies 500g

1.2(4)
£7.50

£15.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pie
Energy
2777kJ
664kcal
33%of the reference intake
Fat
35.8g

high

51%of the reference intake
Saturates
16.5g

high

83%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.9g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.44g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1111kJ / 266kcal

Butter enriched pastry filled with slow cooked beef with cream, brandy, caramelised onions and pepper in a creamy sauce, with a pepper and thyme crumb.
Slow cooked beef in a creamy black pepper sauce with caramelised onions and a touch of brandy, encased in a butter enriched pastry. Hand finished with a sprinkle of breadcrumb, herb and black pepper.Slow cooked beef in a creamy black pepper sauce with caramelised onions and brandy. Wrapped in a butter enriched pastry and finished with a black pepper and herb crumb.
Pack size: 500G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef (23%), Water, Palm Oil, Whipping Cream (Milk) (6%), Onion, Brandy (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Butter (Milk), Salt, Pasteurised Egg, Garlic Purée, Beef Dripping, Demerara Sugar, Beef Extract, Black Pepper, Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Thyme, Malted Barley, Parsley, White Pepper, Malted Barley Extract, Yeast.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU
Made using British beef.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

500g e

