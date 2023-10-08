We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
The Cat Who Taught Zen James Norbury

The Cat Who Taught Zen James Norbury

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.50

£10.50/each

The Cat Who Taught Zen James Norbury
Following the phenomenal international success of Big Panda and Tiny Dragon and The Journey, James Norbury's latest book introduces readers to a very special cat on a remarkable adventure."I've learnt that what we want is seldom what we need, and what we need is almost never what we want"This is the tale of a cat wise in the ways of zen, journeying to discover a fabled ancient pine, under which infinite wisdom may be found.Along the way he meets a vivid cast of animals: from an anxious monkey and a tortoise tired of life, to a tiger struggling with anger, a confused wolf cub and a covetous crow.But it's a surprise encounter with a playful kitten, that forces the cat to question everything . . .Told in a gentle, calming style, The Cat Who Taught Zen introduces a new cast of characters for readers of all ages to fall in love with, offering timeless wisdom wrapped up into a tale of beguiling beauty.__________
James Norbury is an artist, author and illustrator with a love of nature and animals.James was born in the Forest of Dean and he's spent most of his life writing and drawing. He studied Zoology at university and after graduating he moved to Ireland. From there he travelled around the UK living in Newcastle, Swansea and Cheltenam, some of the time living on a narrowboat.James now lives back in Swansea with his wife and their seven cats. He volunteers with his local Cats Protection.
View all Hardback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here