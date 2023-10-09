We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Tw*t Files Dawn French

The Tw*t Files Dawn French
When I was younger I wanted to be an interesting, sophisticated, semi-heroic, multi-layered person.But.That kind of perfect is impossible. Being an actual twat is much more the real me. Sorry to boast, but I am a champion twat.In The Twat Files I will tell you about all the times I've been a total and utter twat. The moments where I've misunderstood stuff and messed up. In my life these have been key because:Mistakes tell us about ourselves.Mistakes tell us about others.Mistakes are hilarious.Mistakes expose our flaws.Mistakes show us ourselves honestly.Mistakes are gloriously human.My hope is that these stories might fire up yer engines to remind you of just what a massive twat you also are.Let's celebrate and revel in this most delightful of traits together.That would be perfectly twatty.'This woman is a national treasure' Mail on Sunday'Dawn French is a wonderful writer' Daily MailDawn French has been making people laugh for 30 years. As a writer, comedian and actor, she has appeared in some of this country's most long-running and celebrated shows, including French and Saunders, The Vicar of Dibley, Jam and Jerusalem, and more recently, Roger and Val Have Just Got In. Her first three novels, A Tiny Bit Marvellous, Oh Dear Silvia and According to YES, are all Sunday Times bestsellers.
