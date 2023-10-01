We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Making It So Patrick Stewart

Making It So Patrick Stewart

£13.00

£13.00/each

Making It So Patrick Stewart
The long-awaited memoir from iconic, beloved actor and living legend Sir Patrick Stewart!From his acclaimed stage triumphs to his legendary onscreen work in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, Sir Patrick Stewart has captivated audiences around the world and across multiple generations with his indelible command of stage and screen. Now, he presents his long-awaited memoir, MAKING IT SO, a revealing portrait of an artist whose astonishing life-from his humble beginnings in Yorkshire, England to the heights of Hollywood and worldwide acclaim-proves a story as exuberant, definitive, and enduring as the author himself.
Sir Patrick Stewart is a distinguished stage and screen actor whose illustrious career spans six decades. A classically trained theater artist who got his start at England's Royal Shakespeare Company, Stewart's legendary performances have garnered him three Olivier Awards, Emmy and Tony Award nominations, and a Grammy Award, among countless honors. His beloved screen work, known to audiences worldwide, includes his iconic portrayals of Star Trek's Jean-Luc Picard and X-Men's Professor Charles Xavier. Follow him on social media at @SirPatStew.
