Making It So Patrick Stewart

The long-awaited memoir from iconic, beloved actor and living legend Sir Patrick Stewart! From his acclaimed stage triumphs to his legendary onscreen work in the Star Trek and X-Men franchises, Sir Patrick Stewart has captivated audiences around the world and across multiple generations with his indelible command of stage and screen. Now, he presents his long-awaited memoir, MAKING IT SO, a revealing portrait of an artist whose astonishing life-from his humble beginnings in Yorkshire, England to the heights of Hollywood and worldwide acclaim-proves a story as exuberant, definitive, and enduring as the author himself.