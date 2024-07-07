Funsicle Character QuickSet Pool assortment

The Funsicle 6ft (1.83m) Happy Turtle QuickSet Pool brings joy and excitement to young swimmers. Along with its bright sea turtle design, it includes a built-in water sprayer that will keep kids refreshed and entertained for hours. Setting up this inflatable pool is simple and quick. Just inflate the top ring, and as you fill it with water, watch as the pool rises. Crafted with durability in mind, it is made from 3-ply puncture-resistant materials. The convenient Funsicle Happy Turtle QuickSet Pool is the perfect setting for playdates, family gatherings, or simply relaxing in the sunshine.

