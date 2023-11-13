LEGO TECHNIC 42154 Ford GT

Enjoy a rewarding building experience shaping every detail of the 2022 Ford GT with this 1:12 scale LEGO Technic car model kit for adults

The model car includes authentic features, such as a V6 engine with moving pistons, independent suspension on all wheels and front-axle steering

Take your time assembling details like the rear-wheel drive with differential, opening doors, adjustable spoiler wing and opening bonnet

With it's classic dark blue finish with white racing stripes, this LEGO Technic model car kit for adults makes a stunning display piece

Part of an innovative collection of LEGO model car kits for adults to build, this set includes the LEGO Builder app with digital instructionsDiscover amazing attention to detail and iconic good looks all wrapped up in an immersive project with the LEGO Technic 2022 Ford GT (42154) car model kit for adults.

Take your time assembling the model car with authentic features, like rear-wheel drive with differential, working V6 engine, independent suspension on all wheels, front-axle steering, opening doors, headlight details, working spoiler wing and opening bonnet. Your efforts will be rewarded with a stunning collectible 1:12 scale model car that’s made for display. Get under the skin of the Ford designers as you recreate all the stunning details of this LEGO supercar. Marvel at the aerodynamic shape that makes the 2022 Ford GT a remarkable car, on and off the track. The LEGO Builder app gives you a convenient way to keep instructions organised. Use the app to zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets, track your progress and find inspiration for new builds.

This buildable LEGO Technic supercar model is designed for adult builders and Ford fans, offering a detailed building project with a collectible display piece to admire.

This 1:12 scale model measures over 9 cm (3.5 in.) high, 39 cm (15 in.) long and 18 cm (7 in.) wide.

Contains 1,466 Pieces.