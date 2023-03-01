Together Health Organic Ashwagandha 30 Capsules

Organic Roots For The Purest Ashwagandha Together Health Ashwagandha is made using only the highest quality organic roots from Rajasthan, Northern India, where the climate and terrain create the perfect conditions to grow the best ashwagandha in the world. The whole process of production, testing and research is conducted by their partner in a local facility. Naturally Effective Ingredients Together Health Ashwagandha is produced using a unique extraction process (the first of its kind, in fact), based on “Green Chemistry'' principles. Which means zero use of any synthetic solvents. This process creates a full spectrum extract, locking in all the natural constituents of the herb - including short and long chain amino acids, fructooligosaccharides, vitamin A, calcium and iron. All in their original balance. Highest Percentage of Withanolides What exactly are withanolides? They are the biologically active compounds that give ashwagandha its potency. Just like oranges contain vitamin C, ashwagandha contains withanolides. This element is particularly special, as it has the highest percentage of withanolides of all full-spectrum, branded, root-only extracts available today. More than 5%, to be exact. Why Root Only Is Important In traditional Ayurvedic medicine textbooks, the emphasis is always put on using only the root. And this is true to this day, too. This is largely because not all withanolides are beneficial; withaferin A can actually be counterproductive to many of ashwagandha's benefits. That's why Together Health's root-only extract contains negligible levels of withaferin A. What's more, root-only is also far more researched and trusted. Virtually all third party studies conducted using root-only extracts, and that's exactly why Together Health use it. Adaptogenic Benefits: - Helps reduce stress and anxiety - Helps enhance memory and cognition - Helps support healthy weight management - Helps maintain normal thyroid - Helps promote muscle strength, size and recovery - Helps enhance cardiorespiratory endurance - Helps promote sexual function in men and women - Helps maintain healthy testosterone in men

High concentration, full spectrum, whole root extract Complete with all the natural constituents of the herb in its original balance Highest available percentage of withanolides (more than 5%) Sourced from 100% organic ashwagandha Highly absorbed Never any artificial additives or processing aids Made with simple chemical-free processes Easy to take Plastic-free & compostable packaging Gentle on the stomach Raw ingredients No artificial processing aids No artificial additives Certified vegan & cruelty-free

Ingredients

Organic KSM-66® Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera Whole Root Extract), Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose)

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage