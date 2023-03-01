We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Together Health Organic Ashwagandha 30 Capsules

Vegan

Organic Roots For The Purest AshwagandhaTogether Health Ashwagandha is made using only the highest quality organic roots from Rajasthan, Northern India, where the climate and terrain create the perfect conditions to grow the best ashwagandha in the world. The whole process of production, testing and research is conducted by their partner in a local facility.Naturally Effective IngredientsTogether Health Ashwagandha is produced using a unique extraction process (the first of its kind, in fact), based on “Green Chemistry'' principles.Which means zero use of any synthetic solvents. This process creates a full spectrum extract, locking in all the natural constituents of the herb - including short and long chain amino acids, fructooligosaccharides, vitamin A, calcium and iron. All in their original balance.Highest Percentage of WithanolidesWhat exactly are withanolides? They are the biologically active compounds that give ashwagandha its potency. Just like oranges contain vitamin C, ashwagandha contains withanolides. This element is particularly special, as it has the highest percentage of withanolides of all full-spectrum, branded, root-only extracts available today. More than 5%, to be exact.Why Root Only Is ImportantIn traditional Ayurvedic medicine textbooks, the emphasis is always put on using only the root. And this is true to this day, too. This is largely because not all withanolides are beneficial; withaferin A can actually be counterproductive to many of ashwagandha's benefits. That's why Together Health's root-only extract contains negligible levels of withaferin A.What's more, root-only is also far more researched and trusted. Virtually all third party studies conducted using root-only extracts, and that's exactly why Together Health use it.Adaptogenic Benefits:- Helps reduce stress and anxiety- Helps enhance memory and cognition- Helps support healthy weight management- Helps maintain normal thyroid- Helps promote muscle strength, size and recovery- Helps enhance cardiorespiratory endurance- Helps promote sexual function in men and women- Helps maintain healthy testosterone in men
High concentration, full spectrum, whole root extractComplete with all the natural constituents of the herb in its original balanceHighest available percentage of withanolides (more than 5%)Sourced from 100% organic ashwagandhaHighly absorbedNever any artificial additives or processing aidsMade with simple chemical-free processesEasy to takePlastic-free & compostable packagingGentle on the stomachRaw ingredientsNo artificial processing aidsNo artificial additivesCertified vegan & cruelty-free

Ingredients

Organic KSM-66® Ashwagandha (Withania Somnifera Whole Root Extract), Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose)

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage

Take one capsule daily as a food supplement with or without food. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.

