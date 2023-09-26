We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Beetroot, Goats Cheese, Cavolo Nero & Braised Lentils 400g

Tesco Finest Beetroot, Goats Cheese, Cavolo Nero & Braised Lentils 400g

£4.50

£11.25/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1601kJ
381kcal
19%of the reference intake
Fat
11.7g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

low

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
20.8g

medium

23%of the reference intake
Salt
1.96g

high

33%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 104kcal

Green lentils with carrot, onion, white wine and spices, beetroot in herbs and cumin seeds, with cavolo nero, goat’s cheese and parsley.
Hearty green lentils braised with white wine, herbs, honey and mustard and stirred with cavolo nero. Beetroot wedges are roasted with thyme, lemon and pepper and topped with slices of goat's cheese for a creamy finish.Signature Vegetables Green lentils braised in a white wine and honey sauce, paired with herby beetroot wedges, cavolo nero and goat's cheese
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (40%), Carrot, Cavolo Nero (7%), Green Lentils, Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (7%), Onion, Red Pepper, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Honey, Lemon Zest, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Cumin Seed, Mustard Flour, Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper, Cornflour, Leek, Salt, Rosemary, Sea Salt, Tomato Purée, Turmeric Powder, Pimento Powder, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

