Tesco Finest Beetroot, Goats Cheese, Cavolo Nero & Braised Lentils 400g

Green lentils with carrot, onion, white wine and spices, beetroot in herbs and cumin seeds, with cavolo nero, goat’s cheese and parsley.

Hearty green lentils braised with white wine, herbs, honey and mustard and stirred with cavolo nero. Beetroot wedges are roasted with thyme, lemon and pepper and topped with slices of goat's cheese for a creamy finish. Signature Vegetables Green lentils braised in a white wine and honey sauce, paired with herby beetroot wedges, cavolo nero and goat's cheese

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beetroot (40%), Carrot, Cavolo Nero (7%), Green Lentils, Full Fat Soft Goat's Cheese (Milk) (7%), Onion, Red Pepper, Balsamic Vinegar [Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate], White Wine, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Honey, Lemon Zest, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Cumin Seed, Mustard Flour, Thyme, Cracked Black Pepper, Cornflour, Leek, Salt, Rosemary, Sea Salt, Tomato Purée, Turmeric Powder, Pimento Powder, White Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e