LEGO SUPER HEROES MARVEL The Avengers Quinjet 76248

LEGO SUPERHEROES 76248 Marvel Avengers Quinjet

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet model building toy features an authentic recreation of the legendary Super Hero aircraft with iconic characters

The collectible Avengers spaceship features an opening cockpit, passenger area, rear section, a retractable undercarriage and adjustable wings

The Marvel Avengers buildable toy comes with a detachable display stand and a choice of 2 sticker sheets with Avengers or S.H.I.E.L.D. insignias

Includes 5 LEGO Marvel Avengers minfigures: Black Widow, Thor with his hammer, Iron Man, Captain America with his shield and Loki with sceptre

LEGO Marvel The Avengers Quinjet (76248) building toy is an authentic recreation of the famous Super Hero spaceship for kids aged 9 and over to build, display and travel the universe on endless Avengers adventures.

This LEGO Marvel Avengers Infinity Saga set features detailed recreation of the famous Quinjet aircraft with an opening cockpit, passenger area and rear section, plus a retractable undercarriage and adjustable wings. The Marvel collectible set also comes with multiple accessories and 5 iconic minifigures: Black Widow, Thor with his hammer, Iron Man, Captain America with his shield and Loki with his sceptre. A choice of 2 sticker sheets lets kids choose to decorate the Quinjet with either Avengers or S.H.I.E.L.D. insignias. When it’s not inspiring endless imaginative adventures, the Quinjet looks amazing displayed on its stand in any kid’s bedroom. For added digital fun, the LEGO Builder app features intuitive zoom and rotate tools that let kids visualise their Avengers model as they build.

The Quinjet measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13.5 in. (34 cm) long and 13.5 in (35 cm.) wide with wheels extended and wings folded

Contains 795 Pieces.