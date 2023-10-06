Tesco Finest Lobster & King Prawn Thermidor Rolls Kit  564g (Serves 2)

Brioche sub rolls, lobster, fennel pickle, king prawns and sachets of lobster mayonnaise.

This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended. Chef's Collection Lightly poached prime lobster meat with succulent king prawns, delicate fennel pickle with dill, served with a rich thermidor mayonnaise and brioche finger rolls. This versatile product comes as a kit, perfect for all occasions it can be prepared in three ways: whether that be brunch for 2, snacks for 8 or canapes for 16. Scan the QR code for our Chef's top recipe tips.

Pack size: 564G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lobster (Crustacean) (22%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], King Prawn (Crustacean) (18%), Fennel, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Apple Juice, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mustard Seed, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dill, Vegetable Oil Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Glutinous Rice, Red Chilli Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Rice Vinegar, Lemon Zest, Onion Powder, Powdered Lobster (Crustacean), Yeast Extract, Brown Mustard Seed, Alcohol, Turmeric, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Habanero Pepper, Potato Starch, Onion Purée, Molasses, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Tamarind Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove, Ginger Purée, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

564g e

Preparation and Usage