Tesco Finest Lobster & King Prawn Thermidor Rolls Kit 564g (Serves 2)
£24.00
£4.40/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 2115kJ
-
- 503kcal
- 25%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 17.5g
- 25%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.5g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 11.8g
- 13%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 2.34g
- 39%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
high
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lobster (Crustacean) (22%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], King Prawn (Crustacean)
(18%), Fennel, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Apple Juice, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mustard Seed, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dill, Vegetable Oil Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Glutinous Rice, Red Chilli Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Rice Vinegar, Lemon Zest, Onion Powder, Powdered Lobster (Crustacean), Yeast Extract, Brown Mustard Seed, Alcohol, Turmeric, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Habanero Pepper, Potato Starch, Onion Purée, Molasses, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Tamarind Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove, Ginger Purée, Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Preparation and Usage
Brunch for 2:
Brunch for 2: Slice the brioche rolls down the middle and bake at 180°C for 6 minutes. Add the slaw mix and top each brioche with the lobster and King prawns. Drizzle over the thermidor mayonnaise. Garnish with fresh dill and lemon zest.
Snacks for 8:
Snacks for 8: Slice each brioche roll into 4 portions and follow the above steps, for small hand-held snacks.
Canapes for 16:
Slice each brioche roll into 8 slices to create a total of 16 slices, lay flat on a baking tray and drizzle with a small amount of olive oil and salt.
Bake at 180°C for 6 minutes until lightly golden and leave to cool slightly.
Top each crouton with the slaw mix, lobster and king prawns.
Drizzle with the thermidor mayonnaise.
Garnish with fresh dill and lemon zest.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One sub roll (282g)
|Energy
|750kJ / 178kcal
|2115kJ / 503kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|17.5g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|2.5g
|Carbohydrate
|22.0g
|62.0g
|Sugars
|4.2g
|11.8g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|3.1g
|Protein
|8.1g
|22.8g
|Salt
|0.83g
|2.34g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Oven
Return to
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.Write a Review