We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Finest Lobster & King Prawn Thermidor Rolls Kit  564g (Serves 2)

Tesco Finest Lobster & King Prawn Thermidor Rolls Kit  564g (Serves 2)

No ratings yet
Write a review

£24.00

£4.40/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

One sub roll
Energy
2115kJ
503kcal
25%of the reference intake
Fat
17.5g

medium

25%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

low

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.8g

low

13%of the reference intake
Salt
2.34g

high

39%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 750kJ / 178kcal

Brioche sub rolls, lobster, fennel pickle, king prawns and sachets of lobster mayonnaise.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.Chef's Collection Lightly poached prime lobster meat with succulent king prawns, delicate fennel pickle with dill, served with a rich thermidor mayonnaise and brioche finger rolls. This versatile product comes as a kit, perfect for all occasions it can be prepared in three ways: whether that be brunch for 2, snacks for 8 or canapes for 16. Scan the QR code for our Chef's top recipe tips.
Pack size: 564G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lobster (Crustacean) (22%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], King Prawn (Crustacean)

(18%), Fennel, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Cider Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg, Apple Juice, Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Mustard Seed, Salt, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Dill, Vegetable Oil Protein, Maltodextrin, Dextrose, Maize Starch, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Purée, Palm Oil, Glutinous Rice, Red Chilli Purée, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sodium, Potassium and Calcium Salts of Fatty Acids), Rice Vinegar, Lemon Zest, Onion Powder, Powdered Lobster (Crustacean), Yeast Extract, Brown Mustard Seed, Alcohol, Turmeric, Glucose Syrup, Rice, Habanero Pepper, Potato Starch, Onion Purée, Molasses, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Tamarind Paste, Colour (Paprika Extract), Clove, Ginger Purée, Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

564g e

Preparation and Usage

Brunch for 2:

Brunch for 2: Slice the brioche rolls down the middle and bake at 180°C for 6 minutes. Add the slaw mix and top each brioche with the lobster and King prawns. Drizzle over the thermidor mayonnaise. Garnish with fresh dill and lemon zest.

 

Snacks for 8:

Snacks for 8: Slice each brioche roll into 4 portions and follow the above steps, for small hand-held snacks.

 

Canapes for 16:

Slice each brioche roll into 8 slices to create a total of 16 slices, lay flat on a baking tray and drizzle with a small amount of olive oil and salt.

Bake at 180°C for 6 minutes until lightly golden and leave to cool slightly.

Top each crouton with the slaw mix, lobster and king prawns.

Drizzle with the thermidor mayonnaise.

Garnish with fresh dill and lemon zest.

View all Festive Food to Order Buffet & Party Food

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here