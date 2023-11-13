LEGO STAR WARS 75352 Emperors Throne Room

Relive the lightsaber duel between Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi with this adult LEGO Star Wars Diorama set

Build the Emperor’s throne room with a circular Death Star window element designed especially for this set, a rotating throne and 2 display consoles

Includes LEGO Star Wars minifigures: Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker with lightsabers, and Emperor Palpatine with 2 Sith lightning bolt elements

Finish the model with a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque and add this piece of memorabilia to any LEGO Star Wars collection

This model kit for adults to build is part of LEGO Star Wars collectable diorama sets, each depicting a memorable Star Wars sceneRelive the dramatic climax of the classic Star Wars trilogy with this adult LEGO Star Wars Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama (75352) memorabilia set. Summon the Force to recreate the climactic lightsaber duel from Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

The Star Wars model kit is packed with authentic details, including a Death Star window element designed especially for this set and Emperor Palpatine’s rotating throne. Capture the action with Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker LEGO minifigures, each with lightsabers, and Emperor Palpatine with 2 Sith lightning bolt elements. This build-and-display model is completed with a plaque featuring a famous Luke line (“I am a Jedi, like my father before me.”) and a plaque with the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary logo. With the LEGO Builder app, it’s easy to keep your instructions organised and at hand. Use the app to zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track your progress.

This set is part of the LEGO Star Wars collection for adults, including other buildable diorama sets depicting iconic scenes, and makes a great gift for yourself and other adult Star Wars fans.

This buildable Star Wars display model measures over 17 cm (6.5 in.) high, 21 cm (8 in.) wide and 17 cm (7 in.) deep.

Contains 807 Pieces.