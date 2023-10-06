We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 24 Mini Savoury Rolls Selection 840g (Serves 24)

Tesco Finest 24 Mini Savoury Rolls Selection 840g (Serves 24)

£15.50

£1.84/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

One pork and cranberry roll
Energy
616kJ
148kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
10.2g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1760kJ / 423kcal

6 Seasoned pork and sweetened dried cranberry wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with red coloured crumb. 6 Seasoned pork, turkey and sage and onion stuffing wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with parsley and sage crumb. 6 Full fat soft cheese, roasted mushroom and chopped chestnut filling wrapped in all butter puff pastry and topped with roasted onion crumb. 6 West Country Cheddar cheese, full fat soft cheese and regato medium fat hard cheese mixed with onion wrapped in all butter puff pastry and topped with mature Cheddar cheese crumb.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.Buttery and Flaky 6 pork and cranberry rolls, 6 pork, turkey and stuffing rolls, 6 mushroom & chestnut rolls and 6 cheese and onion rolls
Pack size: 840G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Net Contents

840g e

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (5%) [Cane Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Onion, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cranberry, Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Pork Fat, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Colour (Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Yeast, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Concentrated Lemon Juice.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pork and cranberry roll (35g)
Energy1760kJ / 423kcal616kJ / 148kcal
Fat29.0g10.2g
Saturates14.6g5.1g
Carbohydrate29.9g10.5g
Sugars4.1g1.4g
Fibre1.6g0.6g
Protein9.7g3.4g
Salt0.74g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

