Tesco Finest 24 Mini Savoury Rolls Selection 840g (Serves 24)

6 Seasoned pork and sweetened dried cranberry wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with red coloured crumb. 6 Seasoned pork, turkey and sage and onion stuffing wrapped in an all butter puff pastry and topped with parsley and sage crumb. 6 Full fat soft cheese, roasted mushroom and chopped chestnut filling wrapped in all butter puff pastry and topped with roasted onion crumb. 6 West Country Cheddar cheese, full fat soft cheese and regato medium fat hard cheese mixed with onion wrapped in all butter puff pastry and topped with mature Cheddar cheese crumb.

This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Buttery and Flaky 6 pork and cranberry rolls, 6 pork, turkey and stuffing rolls, 6 mushroom & chestnut rolls and 6 cheese and onion rolls

Pack size: 840G

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

6 Servings

