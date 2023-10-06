Tesco Finest 24 Mini Savoury Rolls Selection 840g (Serves 24)
£15.50
£1.84/100g
INGREDIENTS: Pork (39%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Sweetened Dried Cranberries (5%) [Cane Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Onion, Potato Starch, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cranberry, Sugar, Salt, Flavouring, Pork Fat, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Colour (Beetroot Red), Maltodextrin, Yeast, Nutmeg, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Concentrated Lemon Juice.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork and cranberry roll (35g)
|Energy
|1760kJ / 423kcal
|616kJ / 148kcal
|Fat
|29.0g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|14.6g
|5.1g
|Carbohydrate
|29.9g
|10.5g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|9.7g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.74g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pork (27%), Butter (Milk), Turkey (15%), Onion, Pork Fat, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Potato Starch, Salt, Sage, Flavouring, Parsley, Dried Onion, White Pepper, Thyme, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Yeast Extract.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|One pork, turkey and stuffing roll (35g)
|Energy
|1750kJ / 421kcal
|613kJ / 147kcal
|Fat
|30.4g
|10.6g
|Saturates
|15.0g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|25.3g
|8.8g
|Sugars
|2.5g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.5g
|Protein
|10.9g
|3.8g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk), Onion, Potato, West Country Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Regato Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Dried Potato, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Red Onion, Parsley, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Grape Must], Salt, Potato Starch, Muscovado Sugar, Sugar, Flavouring, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Wine Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese and onion roll (35g)
|Energy
|1474kJ / 353kcal
|516kJ / 124kcal
|Fat
|20.6g
|7.2g
|Saturates
|13.2g
|4.6g
|Carbohydrate
|32.0g
|11.2g
|Sugars
|4.1g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|9.2g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.76g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Mushroom (15%), Onion, Chestnuts (3%), Dried Potato, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Garlic Purée, Potato Starch, Dried Onion, Salt, Cornflour, Flavouring, Thyme, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Rapeseed Oil, Sage, White Pepper, Sunflower Oil.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mushroom and chestnut roll (35g)
|Energy
|1493kJ / 358kcal
|523kJ / 125kcal
|Fat
|21.8g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|14.0g
|4.9g
|Carbohydrate
|32.8g
|11.5g
|Sugars
|3.4g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.6g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.58g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
