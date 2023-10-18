We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

LEGO ICONS Orchid 10311

LEGO ICONS Orchid 10311

This product is available for delivery or collection from 26/10/2023

Lego Icons 103311 Orchid
Build your own orchid with this LEGO decorative artificial plant and flowers - a special LEGO set for adults from Botanical CollectionInspired by a real orchid, this stylish model version features 6 large flowers and 2 newly opened flowers, plus the blue fluted vaseThe LEGO designers have worked carefully to create a model that looks as close as possible to the real thing, with amazing attention to detailRotate the model’s stems, blooms, roots and leaves to create your preferred look, and rebuild the stems to create new flower arrangementsHidden throughout are LEGO elements inspired by other sets, like the minifigure shields & dinosaur tails used to create the sepals and rootsEnjoy a mindful building project and create a beautiful LEGO plant display for your home with this LEGO Orchid (10311) decorative artificial plant and flowers model building set for adults. Take your time crafting all the details of the white and pink flowers and the vase. Inspired by a real orchid, the model has 5 leaves at the base and 2 wandering air roots to create an authentic display. Build the blue fluted vase and fill it with the brown LEGO elements to recreate the bark mix that a real orchid would grow in.Display your orchid in a variety of ways by rotating the model's stems, blooms, roots and leaves to achieve the perfect look, and enhance your office or home décor. Personalise your display by rebuilding the stems to create new combinations of flower arrangements.Discover creative hobbies for adults with the space to be mindful and the time to relax with buildable models designed specifically for adult LEGO fans from the LEGO Botanical Collection.Measures over 15 in. (39 cm) high, 11.5 in. (30 cm) wide and 9.5 in. (24 cm) deep.Contains 608 pieces.
7,0 x 38,2 x 26,2

