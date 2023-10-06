Tesco Finest 24 Mini Mac & Cheese Cups 520g (Serves 12)
£10.00
£1.96/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 178kJ
-
- 43kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.3g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.11g
- 2%of the reference intake
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
- Energy
- 157kJ
-
- 37kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.9g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.10g
- 2%of the reference intake
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Beef (7%), Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (6%), Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Cornflour, Sugar, Double Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Butter (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Tomato Paste, Red Wine Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Rapeseed Oil, Treacle, Onion Purée, Salt, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Potato Starch, Mustard Flour, Smoked Paprika, Cane Molasses, Invert Sugar Syrup, Mustard Bran, Roasted Garlic Purée, Smoked Water, Garlic Powder, White Pepper, Dried Onion, Turmeric Powder, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Mace.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One beef mac and cheese cup (20g**)
|Energy
|787kJ / 187kcal
|157kJ / 37kcal
|Fat
|5.7g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|3.1g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|5.0g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|0.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Protein
|8.4g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.49g
|0.10g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Macaroni [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], Water, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Whole Milk, Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Emmental Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Onion, Double Cream (Milk), Single Cream (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Parsley, Butter (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Onion Purée, Salt, White Pepper, Ground Bay Leaf.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mac and 3 cheese cup (19g**)
|Energy
|936kJ / 224kcal
|178kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|11.7g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|7.0g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|18.5g
|3.5g
|Sugars
|1.4g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|1.5g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.4g
|2.0g
|Salt
|0.57g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
