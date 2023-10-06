We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 24 Mini Filled Yorkshire Puddings 280g (Serves 12)

Tesco Finest 24 Mini Filled Yorkshire Puddings 280g (Serves 12)

£9.00

£3.33/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 4+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 21/12 or later

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1001kJ / 239kcal

12 Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with pulled beef and caramelised onion chutney, with a mix of crème fraîche and horseradish sauce. 12 Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with a mix of chicken, sage and onion stuffing, béchamel sauce and fried onions with cranberry sauce.
This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order products can still be amended.Delectable and Flavourful 12 Mini Yorkshire puddings filled with pulled beef with a horseradish crème fraîche and 12 filled with chicken, stuffing and cranberry sauce.
Pack size: 270G

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Net Contents

270g e

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Onion, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Horseradish, Dried Skimmed Milk, Molasses, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Mustard Flour, Dried Egg, Ginger Purée, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

24 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne mini beef Yorkshire pudding (11g**)
Energy1001kJ / 239kcal110kJ / 26kcal
Fat9.8g1.1g
Saturates2.6g0.3g
Carbohydrate25.6g2.8g
Sugars10.6g1.2g
Fibre1.0g0.1g
Protein11.5g1.3g
Salt0.76g0.08g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

