Tesco Finest 24 Mini Filled Yorkshire Puddings 280g (Serves 12)
£9.00
£3.33/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 110kJ
-
- 26kcal
- 1%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (23%), Water, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Red Onion, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Balsamic Vinegar [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must], Spirit Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Tomato Paste, Cornflour, Salt, Horseradish, Dried Skimmed Milk, Molasses, Single Cream (Milk), Invert Sugar Syrup, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Smoked Water, Garlic Purée, Mustard Flour, Dried Egg, Ginger Purée, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini beef Yorkshire pudding (11g**)
|Energy
|1001kJ / 239kcal
|110kJ / 26kcal
|Fat
|9.8g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|2.6g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.6g
|2.8g
|Sugars
|10.6g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|Protein
|11.5g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.76g
|0.08g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Chicken Breast (15%), Whole Milk, Cranberry, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Pasteurised Egg White, Plum, Sugar, Onion, Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Red Wine Vinegar, Salt, Concentrated Plum Juice, Oats, Butter (Milk), Dried Skimmed Milk, Sweetened Dried Cranberry [Sugar, Cranberry, Sunflower Oil], Black Pepper, Palm Oil, Dried Sage, Wheat, Brown Sugar, Parsley, White Pepper, Raising Agent (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate), Bay Leaf, Yeast.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One mini chicken & stuffing Yorkshire pudding (10g**)
|Energy
|1003kJ / 239kcal
|100kJ / 24kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|1.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|30.6g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|5.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.0g
|0.2g
|Protein
|9.4g
|0.9g
|Salt
|0.89g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
