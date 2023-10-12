Tesco Finest Black Forest Trifle 745g (Serves 8)

Kirsch soaked sponge layered with Morello cherry compote and Belgian chocolate mousses, topped with a chocolate decoration and sweet dusting.

Our chefs create this classic festive dessert by layering fruity Morello cherry compote and Kirsch soaked chocolate sponge, with layers of Belgian chocolate mousses, topped with a chocolate pinecone shaped decoration and a sweet sugar dusting. RICH & CREAMY With Kirsch liqueur and a chocolate pinecone decoration to finish This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 745G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk), Water, Morello Cherry (14%), Skimmed Milk, Whole Milk, Belgian White Chocolate (2.5%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Cornflour, Belgian Dark Chocolate (2%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate (2%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Kirsch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifiers (Acetic Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Gelling Agent (Carrageenan), Milk Proteins, Stabilisers (Amidated Pectin, Pectin), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Dextrose, Colour (Anthocyanins), Glucose, Milk Sugar, Flavouring, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate), Palm Oil, Acidity Regulator (Calcium Lactate).

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

745 g e