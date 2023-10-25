Fingerlings Assortment

Go bananas and reveal friendship at your fingertips with all-new Fingerlings, adorable, interactive baby monkeys with 70+ sounds and reactions. These latest Fingerlings are so soft to pet with fuzzy fur on their heads! Each new Fingerlings character has a unique voice and personality with 70+ cute sounds and reactions from singing to laughing to showing you their love. And these Fingerlings really know when they’re on your finger – just watch their heart glow and their personality change when they’re on your finger versus off! Fingerlings respond to your touch with sensors on their head, mouth and belly, so you can feed them, kiss them, pet them and more! You can also shake them and flip them upside down for more reactions, because they love to monkey around. They have a new, posable tail that can hang down or flip up, so they can sit on your desk or shelf. Fingerlings are the ultimate companions, and they love to go where you go. Their portable size makes them easy to take with you. Styles vary- One supplied. Collect them all! Perfect for ages 5+.