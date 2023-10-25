We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fingerlings Assortment

Fingerlings Assortment

Fingerlings Assortment
Go bananas and reveal friendship at your fingertips with all-new Fingerlings, adorable, interactive baby monkeys with 70+ sounds and reactions. These latest Fingerlings are so soft to pet with fuzzy fur on their heads! Each new Fingerlings character has a unique voice and personality with 70+ cute sounds and reactions from singing to laughing to showing you their love. And these Fingerlings really know when they’re on your finger – just watch their heart glow and their personality change when they’re on your finger versus off! Fingerlings respond to your touch with sensors on their head, mouth and belly, so you can feed them, kiss them, pet them and more! You can also shake them and flip them upside down for more reactions, because they love to monkey around. They have a new, posable tail that can hang down or flip up, so they can sit on your desk or shelf. Fingerlings are the ultimate companions, and they love to go where you go. Their portable size makes them easy to take with you. Styles vary- One supplied. Collect them all! Perfect for ages 5+.
INTERACTIVE BABY MONKEY WITH 70+ SOUNDS AND REACTIONS: Each all-new Fingerlings baby monkey has a unique voice and personality with 70+ cute sounds and reactions from singing to laughing to showing you their love.THEY REALLY KNOW IT’S YOU! Their heart beats and they say “hello” as soon as you put them on your finger, because they really know it’s you! They also have a different personality and reactions when they’re on or off your finger.REACTS TO YOUR TOUCH: Feed them, kiss them, pet them and more! With sensors on their head, mouth and belly, Fingerlings react to your touch and respond to you. You can also shake them and flip them upside down for more reactions, because they love to monkey around.ALL-NEW SOFT FUR AND POSABLE TAIL: Fingerlings now have fuzzy fur on their head, so you’ll want to pet them. And their posable tail can hang down or flip up so they can sit on your desk or shelf.THEY GO WHERE YOU GO: Fingerlings are the ultimate companions, and they love to go everywhere with you. Their portable size makes them easy to take with you.

