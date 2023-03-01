Together Health Wholefood Vitamin Immune Capsules 30

The Immune-Boosting Formula We've all been there. Whether you're coming down with a cold, feeling a bit groggy, or tackling something stressful, this immune supplement is here to give your body a helping hand. Think of it as your new best friend. Naturally Effective Ingredients Whole food nutrients are better absorbed, retained and utilised than isolated nutrients, so they're super effective while also being gentle on the stomach. Together Health include nutrients extracted directly from natural sources, which means they come to you in forms your body can recognise.

Whole food nutrients Naturally occurring bioflavonoids from whole citrus fruits Immune specific strain of the hardiest strain of good bacteria in the world Guaranteed 2 billion CFU at the end of shelf life Highly absorbed Never any artificial additives or processing aids Made with simple chemical-free processes Easy to take capsules Plastic-free & compostable packaging Gentle on the stomach Grown without pesticides No artificial processing aids No artificial additives Certified vegan & cruelty-free

Ingredients

Citrus Pulp Providing Vitamin C, Nutritional Yeast¹ providing: Selenium and Zinc, Bacillus Coagulans LMG 6326, Inulin, Tapioca Extract², Lichen providing Vitamin D3, Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose), ¹An Inactive Non-Candida and Non Allergenic Yeast, ²Non-Gmo Extract used to Turn Oil into Powder, Also contains: Enzymes; Flavonoids; Lipids; Amino Acids and other naturally occurring Bioactive Cofactors

Net Contents

30 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage