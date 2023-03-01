TOGETHER HEALTH CALCIUM CAPSULES 60 PACK

Calcium From Pure Seaweed Together Health's calcium comes from 100% seaweed, sustainably harvested from the pristine, sparkling waters off Atlantic coastlines like Ireland and Iceland. Seaweed absorbs trace minerals from surrounding seawater during its growth phase. These minerals then calcify to a skeletal structure and mature material settles separately from young and live material on the seabed. After that, it is harvested sustainably. Naturally Effective Ingredients Together Health use seaweed as their source of calcium. That means it comes complete in a marine multi-mineral complex to provide you with bioactive calcium - along with 72 other trace minerals. This matters, because our bodies can recognise and absorb minerals far more easily when they're taken from natural and complete sources. Tested Safe For Heavy Metals Together Health's seaweed is harvested from the ocean, so they do everything they can to make sure there's nothing in there that shouldn't be. During manufacturing, Together Health take steps to purify the seaweed and conduct industry-recognised testing, disposing of any batches that don't meet their standards.

Natural plant-based calcium from seaweed Natural bioavailable complex Unique 72 ionic trace mineral profile for improved absorption Highly absorbed Never any artificial additives or processing aids Made with simple chemical-free processes Easy to take capsules Plastic-free & compostable packaging Gentle on the stomach Tested safe for heavy metals No artificial processing aids No artificial additives Certified vegan & cruelty-free

Ingredients

Lithothamnion Calcareum Seaweed Providing Calcium, Capsule (Vegetable Cellulose), Other ingredients: 72 Ionic Trace Minerals

Net Contents

60 x Capsules

Preparation and Usage