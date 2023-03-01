Together Health Omega 3 Supplement 30 Capsules

Omega 3 Pure Algae Together Health have taken all the goodness from one of nature's finest offerings and sourced their omega 3 from pure algae. Algae is vegan, sustainable and can be grown without any risk of ocean contaminants. Together For Our Bodies Our oceans are unfortunately no longer clean, they contain heavy metals, herbicides and pesticides, PCBs, dioxins and many other contaminants. These build up in marine life due to a process called biomagnification, which is exacerbated in farmed fish as they are fed the flesh of wild-caught fish, often higher up the food chain which they would not naturally consume. For these reasons, fish can concentrate extremely high levels of chemical residues in their flesh and fat, as much as 9 million times that of the water in which they live. To try and remove these toxins, fish oils undergo many chemical treatments. Together For Our Planet Did you know that currently 25% of the global catch is being used to produce fish oil products? Algae is a much more direct (fish only contain omega 3 because they eat algae!), sustainable and environmentally friendly way to source omega 3. Algae are grown on land, whereas fish oil does a lot of damage to our oceans and contributes to over farming. Algae contain over 18% omega 3, whereas in fish, this is no more than 0.1% to (in very special cases) 3%. We're dedicated to only producing omega 3 that does not contribute to the disruption of our delicate marine ecosystems. Together For Vegans Algae contains omega 3 in the forms of DHA and EPA. These are the forms our bodies require to get the most benefit from omega 3. The form of omega 3 found in plants such as flax seeds is ALA. Although our bodies can convert ALA into DHA and EPA the conversion process is very inefficient. Most plant oils are also higher in omega 6s than they are in omega 3s and the balance of 3-6-9 in our diet is also important to our health.

Natural fish free algae (Schizochytrium species) source DHA and EPA omega 3 at the ideal ratio Sustainably grown in a completely contamination-free environment Highly absorbed Never any artificial additives or processing aids Made with simple chemical-free processes Easy to take softgels Plastic-free & compostable packaging Gentle on the stomach No artificial processing aids No heavy metals or PCB's No artificial additives Certified vegan & cruelty-free

Ingredients

Algae Oil, Natural High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rosemary Extract, Natural Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamin C Ester, Vegan softgel capsule* (Vegetable Glycerol from Coconut oil, Corn Starch: non GMO, Undegraded Carrageenan from red seaweed, Sodium Carbonate from Kelp), *100% plant based

Net Contents

30 x Softgels

Preparation and Usage