Together Health Omega 3 Supplement 30 Capsules
Omega 3 Pure AlgaeTogether Health have taken all the goodness from one of nature's finest offerings and sourced their omega 3 from pure algae. Algae is vegan, sustainable and can be grown without any risk of ocean contaminants.Together For Our BodiesOur oceans are unfortunately no longer clean, they contain heavy metals, herbicides and pesticides, PCBs, dioxins and many other contaminants. These build up in marine life due to a process called biomagnification, which is exacerbated in farmed fish as they are fed the flesh of wild-caught fish, often higher up the food chain which they would not naturally consume. For these reasons, fish can concentrate extremely high levels of chemical residues in their flesh and fat, as much as 9 million times that of the water in which they live. To try and remove these toxins, fish oils undergo many chemical treatments.Together For Our PlanetDid you know that currently 25% of the global catch is being used to produce fish oil products? Algae is a much more direct (fish only contain omega 3 because they eat algae!), sustainable and environmentally friendly way to source omega 3. Algae are grown on land, whereas fish oil does a lot of damage to our oceans and contributes to over farming. Algae contain over 18% omega 3, whereas in fish, this is no more than 0.1% to (in very special cases) 3%. We're dedicated to only producing omega 3 that does not contribute to the disruption of our delicate marine ecosystems.Together For VegansAlgae contains omega 3 in the forms of DHA and EPA. These are the forms our bodies require to get the most benefit from omega 3. The form of omega 3 found in plants such as flax seeds is ALA. Although our bodies can convert ALA into DHA and EPA the conversion process is very inefficient. Most plant oils are also higher in omega 6s than they are in omega 3s and the balance of 3-6-9 in our diet is also important to our health.
Natural fish free algae (Schizochytrium species) sourceDHA and EPA omega 3 at the ideal ratioSustainably grown in a completely contamination-free environmentHighly absorbedNever any artificial additives or processing aidsMade with simple chemical-free processesEasy to take softgelsPlastic-free & compostable packagingGentle on the stomachNo artificial processing aidsNo heavy metals or PCB'sNo artificial additivesCertified vegan & cruelty-free
Ingredients
Algae Oil, Natural High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rosemary Extract, Natural Mixed Tocopherols, Vitamin C Ester, Vegan softgel capsule* (Vegetable Glycerol from Coconut oil, Corn Starch: non GMO, Undegraded Carrageenan from red seaweed, Sodium Carbonate from Kelp), *100% plant based
Net Contents
30 x Softgels
Preparation and Usage
Take one to two softgels daily as a food supplement with or without food. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.