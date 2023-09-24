We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

William Warwick Novels Traitors Gate

William Warwick Novels Traitors Gate

William Warwick Novels Traitors Gate
***Order now to secure the special Collector's Edition - available only while stock lasts! The Collector's Edition features a gold foiled design underneath the dust jacket and is exclusive to the first print run***24 hours to stop the crime of the centuryThe race against time is about to begin...THE TOWER OF LONDON...Impenetrable. Well protected. Secure. Home to the most valuable jewels on earth. But once a year, the Metropolitan Police must execute the most secret operation in their armoury when they transport the Crown Jewels across London.SCOTLAND YARD...For four years, Chief Superindendent William Warwick - together with his second-in-command Inspector Ross Hogan - has been in charge of the operation. And for four years it's run like clockwork.THE HEIST...But this year, everything is about to change. Because master criminal Miles Faulkner has set his heart on pulling off the most outrageous theft in history - and with a man on the inside, the odds are in his favour.Unless Warwick and Hogan can stop him before it's too late...An unputdownable new thriller from the master storyteller'Probably the greatest storyteller of our age' Mail on Sunday'If there were a Nobel Prize for storytelling, Archer would win' Daily Telegraph'Peerless master of the page turner' Daily Mail
Jeffrey Archer is one of the world's bestselling authors, with sales of over 275 million copies in 115 countries and 48 languages.Famous for his discipline as a writer who works on up to fourteen drafts of each book, Jeffrey also brings a vast amount of insider knowledge to his books. Whether it's his own career in politics, his passionate interest in art, or the wealth of fascinating background detail - inspired by the extraordinary network of friends he has built over a lifetime at the heart of Britain's establishment - his novels provide a fascinating glimpse into a range of closed worlds.A member of the House of Lords, the author is married to Dame Mary Archer, Chair of the Science Museum Group, and they have two sons, two granddaughters and three grandsons. He splits his time between London, Grantchester in Cambridge, and Mallorca, where he writes the first draft of each new novel.
