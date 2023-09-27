Clive Cussler's Hellburner Mike Maden

Join Juan Cabrillo and the Oregon team as they battle a global criminal conspiracy . . . When the Oregon team uncover a ship full of contraband, smuggling turns out to be the tip of a very deep (and dark) iceberg. Because the Oregon's crew have just stumbled on the Pipeline - a vast criminal network stretching across the globe. Smuggling weapons and drugs, this ruthless syndicate has been passed down the line from father to son. Now greed and a haunting, generations-old grudge means they are embarking on their most dangerous scheme yet. If they can get hold of a devastating weapon, they will enact a terrible revenge - and millions will die. Only Cabrillo and the Oregon crew stand between the Pipeline and huge destruction. But this is the place they work best . . . 'The Adventure King' - Sunday Express 'Just about the best in the business' - New York Post 'Cussler is hard to beat' - Daily Mail