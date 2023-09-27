We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Clive Cussler's Hellburner Mike Maden

Clive Cussler's Hellburner Mike Maden

No ratings yet
Write a review

£5.50

£5.50/each

Clive Cussler's Hellburner Mike Maden
Join Juan Cabrillo and the Oregon team as they battle a global criminal conspiracy . . .When the Oregon team uncover a ship full of contraband, smuggling turns out to be the tip of a very deep (and dark) iceberg.Because the Oregon's crew have just stumbled on the Pipeline - a vast criminal network stretching across the globe. Smuggling weapons and drugs, this ruthless syndicate has been passed down the line from father to son. Now greed and a haunting, generations-old grudge means they are embarking on their most dangerous scheme yet. If they can get hold of a devastating weapon, they will enact a terrible revenge - and millions will die.Only Cabrillo and the Oregon crew stand between the Pipeline and huge destruction. But this is the place they work best . . .'The Adventure King' - Sunday Express'Just about the best in the business' - New York Post'Cussler is hard to beat' - Daily Mail
Mike Maden is the author of Clive Cussler's Hellburner, the critically acclaimed Drone series, and four novels in Tom Clancy's #1 New York Times bestselling Jack Ryan Jr. series. He holds both a master's and Ph.D. in political science from the University of California at Davis, specializing in international relations and comparative politics. He has lectured and consulted on the topics of war and the Middle East, among others. Maden has served as a political consultant and campaign manager in state and national elections, and hosted his own local weekly radio show.
View all Paperback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here