The Whittiers Danielle Steel

The Whittiers is a heartwarming story about the importance of family, home and being true to yourself, from the world's favourite storyteller, Danielle Steel. Connie and Preston Whittier raised their six children in a once-grand Manhattan mansion. The children are now adults, but the house remains the heart of the family and somewhere they all love to return to, particularly in times of stress. But on Connie and Preston's annual skiing holiday in Europe, an avalanche hits their resort, resulting in tragedy. In every family, each member has their own personal struggles. The Whittiers are no exception. Lyle is successful but has an unhappy marriage. Gloria is a genius on Wall Street but lonely. Twins Caroline and Charlie work all hours on their growing fashion brand, but have no time to enjoy life. Benjie has personal challenges and requires additional support. And rebellious Annabelle has fallen in with a bad crowd. The future of the family - and also their home - is now in question. The house is a refuge providing comfort . . . but each of them will learn that to move forward and face their challenges, they must be true to themselves and come together to support one another.