Dead of Night Simon Scarrow

Dead of Night Simon Scarrow

£5.50

£5.50/each

Dead of Night Simon Scarrow
BERLIN. JANUARY 1940.'A seriously gripping story - an outsider hero in jeopardy, a world of brooding danger, and an entirely, terrifyingly believable denouement' Owen MatthewsGermany has conquered Poland. The world is praying for peace. At home, the Nazi Party's hold on power is absolute.One freezing night, an SS doctor and his wife cheerfully return home from an evening out. By sunrise, the doctor will be lifeless in a pool of blood.There is pressure to record the incident as a suicide, but the first evidence uncovered by Criminal Inspector Horst Schenke points to a chillingly staged murder. The investigation is swiftly blocked by Schenke's superiors, but he can't let it go. When he uncovers links to the mysterious death of a child, a terrifying secret begins to emerge.In times of war, under a ruthless regime, there are places no man should ever enter. And Schenke fears he may not return alive . . .'A chilling and accomplished historical thriller' Vaseem Khan'An absolute stone-cold page-turner' S. G. MacLean
Simon Scarrow is a Sunday Times No. 1 bestselling author. His books - which have sold over 5 million copies - include his Eagles of the Empire novels featuring Roman soldiers Macro and Cato, most recently DEATH TO THE EMPEROR, THE HONOUR OF ROME, THE EMPEROR'S EXILE and TRAITORS OF ROME, as well as DEAD OF NIGHT and BLACKOUT, the first two novels in the Criminal Inspector Schenke thriller series, and many more.www.simonscarrow.co.uk and on Facebook /officialsimonscarrow and Twitter @SimonScarrow
