Jane Smith James Patterson
'A gutsy heroine. A ticking clock. A breathless pace. Wow! This one had me reeling' JANE CORRY'Compelling' Crime Monthly_____________________Her name is Jane Smith. But to friends and foes, she's Jane Effing Smith.Why? Because she's the best criminal defence attorney in the Hamptons - the elite world of New York's rich and infamous. Because she's as good an investigator as she is a lawyer. Because she's tough. She's strong.As Jane is preparing to defend a high-profile client accused of a triple homicide, she's also hired to revive a cold case - a cluster of unsolved murders.Then another bombshell lands. A devastating medical diagnosis. Terminal. She's got a year to live.But for now, she has a trial to win. Unless one of her many enemies kills her first.____________________________Readers are loving 12 Months to Live!'You are going to love Jane Smith! She is a fantastic new character from one of my favourite authors''Wow what a book! I could not put it down''A fast, easy to read, enjoyable and entertaining read'________________________________PRAISE FOR JAMES PATTERSON'The master storyteller of our times' HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON'It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer ... Simply put: nobody does it better.' JEFFERY DEAVER'No one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent - which is what Jim has, in spades.' LEE CHILD'Patterson boils a scene down to the single, telling detail, the element that defines a character or moves a plot along. It's what fires off the movie projector in the reader's mind.' MICHAEL CONNELLY'James Patterson is The Boss. End of.' IAN RANKIN'One of the greatest storytellers of all time' PATRICIA CORNWELL'Patterson knows where our deepest fears are buried ... there's no stopping his imagination' NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW'Patterson is in a class by himself' GUARDIAN
JAMES PATTERSON is one of the best-known and biggest-selling writers of all time. Among his creations are some of the world's most popular series including Alex Cross, the Women's Murder Club, Michael Bennett and the Private novels. He has written many other number one bestsellers including collaborations with President Bill Clinton and Dolly Parton, stand-alone thrillers and non-fiction. James has donated millions in grants to independent bookshops and has been the most borrowed adult author in UK libraries for the past fourteen years in a row. He lives in Florida with his family.