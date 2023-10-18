Jane Smith James Patterson

'A gutsy heroine. A ticking clock. A breathless pace. Wow! This one had me reeling' JANE CORRY 'Compelling' Crime Monthly _____________________ Her name is Jane Smith. But to friends and foes, she's Jane Effing Smith. Why? Because she's the best criminal defence attorney in the Hamptons - the elite world of New York's rich and infamous. Because she's as good an investigator as she is a lawyer. Because she's tough. She's strong. As Jane is preparing to defend a high-profile client accused of a triple homicide, she's also hired to revive a cold case - a cluster of unsolved murders. Then another bombshell lands. A devastating medical diagnosis. Terminal. She's got a year to live. But for now, she has a trial to win. Unless one of her many enemies kills her first. ____________________________ Readers are loving 12 Months to Live! 'You are going to love Jane Smith! She is a fantastic new character from one of my favourite authors' 'Wow what a book! I could not put it down' 'A fast, easy to read, enjoyable and entertaining read' ________________________________ PRAISE FOR JAMES PATTERSON 'The master storyteller of our times' HILLARY RODHAM CLINTON 'It's no mystery why James Patterson is the world's most popular thriller writer ... Simply put: nobody does it better.' JEFFERY DEAVER 'No one gets this big without amazing natural storytelling talent - which is what Jim has, in spades.' LEE CHILD 'Patterson boils a scene down to the single, telling detail, the element that defines a character or moves a plot along. It's what fires off the movie projector in the reader's mind.' MICHAEL CONNELLY 'James Patterson is The Boss. End of.' IAN RANKIN 'One of the greatest storytellers of all time' PATRICIA CORNWELL 'Patterson knows where our deepest fears are buried ... there's no stopping his imagination' NEW YORK TIMES BOOK REVIEW 'Patterson is in a class by himself' GUARDIAN