The Trap - TRY ME Catherine Ryan Howard

'Dark, creepy and very clever, The Trap will lure you in and keep you captive until the very last page' CL TAYLOR 'Everything a thriller should be: clever, page-tearing, devastating' ABIGAIL DEAN 'Topical, twisty, and with a real heart stopper of a moment halfway in that'll make you turn the lights back on' - GILLIAN MCALLISTER Stranded on a dark road in the middle of the night, a young woman accepts a lift from a passing stranger. It's the nightmare scenario that every girl is warned about, and she knows the dangers all too well - but what other choice does she have? As they drive, she alternates between fear and relief - one moment thinking he is just a good man doing a good thing, the next convinced he's a monster. But when he delivers her safely to her destination, she realizes her fears were unfounded. And her heart sinks. Because a monster is what she's looking for. She'll try again tomorrow night. But will the man who took her sister take the bait? - Inspired by a series of still-unsolved disappearances, The Trap is the startlingly original new thriller from internationally bestselling author Catherine Ryan Howard. 'Dark and witty and clever. An original and highly gripping read, I couldn't turn the pages fast enough' - Alice Feeney 'A heart-in-your-mouth, punch-you-in-the-gut, gripping thriller. This book will leave you breathless, terrified, and desperate for more' - L. C. North 'A breakneck thriller with so many twists and turns that your head will spin. I absolutely tore through The Trap ' - Holly Seddon