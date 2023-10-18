We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fearless Trinny Woodall

£13.50

Fearless Trinny Woodall

£13.50

£13.50/each

Fearless Trinny Woodall
Find your style.Increase your confidence.Uplift your life.Throughout my life, I have encountered fear and I know how much it has stopped me in my tracks. I want every woman to be able to move forward, to feel empowered at every stage of their lives.This manual includes all the advice you might expect. Whether you need help with how to dress, defining your style, finding out the colours that suit you or understanding the right beauty routine for the skin you have now, FEARLESS contains it all.But the most important thing that I have come to know is that life is not just about how we look - it's about gaining the knowledge we need to navigate whatever life throws at us. So, I've included a life section to share what I've learned along the way, the everyday barriers that impact my confidence and how I feel. In each chapter I set you a practical challenge, because there is a big difference between reading and action - it is action that propels us and allows us to make positive change in your own life. To represent the different ages, shapes, styles and attitudes I cover, the inspiring Trinny Tribers from around the world have all come together to share too.I very much hope this book will help and inspire you. I look forward to sharing this new journey with you. We can all thrive and live fearlessly.With practical fashion, beauty, health, and life advice, everyone will be able to transform their self-confidence, to look and feel great in a holistic and inspiring, yet achievable way.
Notorious for her honest and authentic advice, Trinny is respected worldwide. In collaboration with Susannah Constantine, Trinny co-hosted series on ITV and the BBC, including the award-winning What Not to Wear, and has co-written multiple fashion advice books, which have sold over 3 million copies worldwide. The books have been translated throughout the world and were number one on both The Sunday Times bestseller and The New York Times bestseller lists. Trinny Woodall founded Trinny London in 2017 with one purpose - to give everyone the tools they need to feel their best. The brand is one of the fastest growing beauty brands in Europe.
