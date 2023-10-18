Fearless Trinny Woodall

Find your style. Increase your confidence. Uplift your life. Throughout my life, I have encountered fear and I know how much it has stopped me in my tracks. I want every woman to be able to move forward, to feel empowered at every stage of their lives. This manual includes all the advice you might expect. Whether you need help with how to dress, defining your style, finding out the colours that suit you or understanding the right beauty routine for the skin you have now, FEARLESS contains it all. But the most important thing that I have come to know is that life is not just about how we look - it's about gaining the knowledge we need to navigate whatever life throws at us. So, I've included a life section to share what I've learned along the way, the everyday barriers that impact my confidence and how I feel. In each chapter I set you a practical challenge, because there is a big difference between reading and action - it is action that propels us and allows us to make positive change in your own life. To represent the different ages, shapes, styles and attitudes I cover, the inspiring Trinny Tribers from around the world have all come together to share too. I very much hope this book will help and inspire you. I look forward to sharing this new journey with you. We can all thrive and live fearlessly. With practical fashion, beauty, health, and life advice, everyone will be able to transform their self-confidence, to look and feel great in a holistic and inspiring, yet achievable way.