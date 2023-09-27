The Gathering Lisa Stone

The shocking new thriller for 2023 from internationally bestselling author Lisa Stone A friendly reunion... After ten years, Sarah and her husband Roshan are looking forward to catching up with their closest school friends. So when one of them invites the group to spend a week in a beautiful converted church, they eagerly accept. A vision of fear... Very quickly though, Sarah becomes unsettled. She is frightened by the church's creepy surroundings, and she thinks she might be seeing ghosts. Even more disturbing, a masked woman is committing armed robberies in the area - and the police can't catch her. A terrifying secret... As Sarah and the others begin to have more frightening visions, the armed woman strikes again. The group of friends begin to wonder just what they've got themselves into...