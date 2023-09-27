Night Train To Marrakesh Dinah Jefferies

'The desert hides dark secrets...' MARRAKECH 1966 Vicky Baudin steps onto a train winding through Morocco, looking for the grandmother she has never met. It's an epic journey that'll take her to the edge of Atlas Mountains - and closer to the answers she's been craving all her life. But dark secrets whisper amongst the dunes. And in unlocking the mystery of Clemence's past, Vicky will unearth great danger too . . . Five-star reader reviews for Night Train to Marrakech 'A love story and a thriller all in one' 'Epic storytelling' 'Utterly spellbinding' 'A book to lose yourself in' 'Fabulous, heart-stopping read, absolutely unputdownable in places' 'Full of mystery and drama' 'Political tensions, murders and love, this book has them all....' 'Full of twists and turns' 'A historical novel, this is also a suspenseful thriller' 'Atmospheric, drew me into the souks of Marrakech' 'This is a story of family, friendships, love and war' 'An utterly atmospheric, gripping read that transports you to Marrakech . . . a real page-turner' SUSAN LEWIS 'A world of stunning beauty and extreme danger . . . Dinah Jefferies is at the top of her game' GILL PAUL 'A mouthwatering read, intense and emotional. I loved it. Its characters hooked me irresistibly and stole my heart . . . a wonderful, heart-wrenching tale of love, danger and bone-chilling secrets' KATE FURNIVALL ''The seductive colours, sights, sounds and aromas of Marrakech, with a hidden, darker side, are so powerfully evoked that you are instantly transported there' LIZ TRENOW