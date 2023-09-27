We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

£5.50

£5.50/each

Night Train To Marrakesh Dinah Jefferies
'The desert hides dark secrets...'MARRAKECH 1966Vicky Baudin steps onto a train winding through Morocco, looking for the grandmother she has never met.It's an epic journey that'll take her to the edge of Atlas Mountains - and closer to the answers she's been craving all her life.But dark secrets whisper amongst the dunes. And in unlocking the mystery of Clemence's past, Vicky will unearth great danger too . . .Five-star reader reviews for Night Train to Marrakech'A love story and a thriller all in one''Epic storytelling''Utterly spellbinding''A book to lose yourself in''Fabulous, heart-stopping read, absolutely unputdownable in places''Full of mystery and drama''Political tensions, murders and love, this book has them all....''Full of twists and turns''A historical novel, this is also a suspenseful thriller''Atmospheric, drew me into the souks of Marrakech''This is a story of family, friendships, love and war''An utterly atmospheric, gripping read that transports you to Marrakech . . . a real page-turner' SUSAN LEWIS'A world of stunning beauty and extreme danger . . . Dinah Jefferies is at the top of her game' GILL PAUL'A mouthwatering read, intense and emotional. I loved it. Its characters hooked me irresistibly and stole my heart . . . a wonderful, heart-wrenching tale of love, danger and bone-chilling secrets' KATE FURNIVALL''The seductive colours, sights, sounds and aromas of Marrakech, with a hidden, darker side, are so powerfully evoked that you are instantly transported there' LIZ TRENOW
Dinah Jefferies began her career with The Separation, followed by the No.1 Sunday Times and Richard and Judy bestseller, The Tea-Planter's Wife. Born in Malaysia, she moved to England at the age of nine, and went on to study fashion design, work in Tuscany as an au pair for an Italian countess, and live with a rock band in a commune in Suffolk.In 1985, a family tragedy changed everything, and she now draws on the experience of loss in her writing, infusing love, loss and danger with the seductive beauty of her locations. She is published in 29 languages in over 30 countries and lives close to her family in Gloucestershire.
