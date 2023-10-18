We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Happiness Danielle Steel

Happiness Danielle Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

£10.50

£10.50/each

Happiness Danielle Steel
Happiness is an uplifting novel about the choices we must make to find the life we want, by the billion copy bestselling author, Danielle Steel.After a dark and unhappy childhood and two failed marriages where love was rarely felt, bestselling thriller author Sabrina Brooks has finally found the life she's always craved. Her writing, her close circle of friends, and her beautiful home in the Massachusetts Berkshire Mountains with her two beloved dogs are all that she needs to be happy and at peace.However, Sabrina's perfect life is suddenly disrupted when she receives a mysterious letter informing her that she is now the sole heir to her recently deceased uncle's title and manor house in Hampshire. Determined to sell, Sabrina is forced to cross the Atlantic and see the property for herself.But Sabrina's visit to England takes a very different turn. She learns more about her family history - and the secrets her father kept from her. She starts to fall in love with the breathtaking beauty of the historic manor and its gardens. And she cannot help but enjoy the company of the devastatingly handsome but complicated lawyer who acts as her tour guide . . .As she discovers the rejuvenating power of love in all its forms, Sabrina must decide whether she is brave enough to gamble on her future and choose a different, more exciting path or return to the safe haven she thought she'd always wanted . . .
Danielle Steel has been hailed as one of the world's most popular authors, with nearly a billion copies of her novels sold. Her international bestsellers include Worthy Opponents, Without a Trace and The Whittiers. She is also the author of His Bright Light, the story of her son Nick Traina's life and death; A Gift of Hope, a memoir of her work with the homeless; and the children's books Pretty Minnie in Paris and Pretty Minnie in Hollywood. Danielle divides her time between Paris and her home in northern California.
View all Paperback Books

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here