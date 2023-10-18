Happiness Danielle Steel

Happiness is an uplifting novel about the choices we must make to find the life we want, by the billion copy bestselling author, Danielle Steel. After a dark and unhappy childhood and two failed marriages where love was rarely felt, bestselling thriller author Sabrina Brooks has finally found the life she's always craved. Her writing, her close circle of friends, and her beautiful home in the Massachusetts Berkshire Mountains with her two beloved dogs are all that she needs to be happy and at peace. However, Sabrina's perfect life is suddenly disrupted when she receives a mysterious letter informing her that she is now the sole heir to her recently deceased uncle's title and manor house in Hampshire. Determined to sell, Sabrina is forced to cross the Atlantic and see the property for herself. But Sabrina's visit to England takes a very different turn. She learns more about her family history - and the secrets her father kept from her. She starts to fall in love with the breathtaking beauty of the historic manor and its gardens. And she cannot help but enjoy the company of the devastatingly handsome but complicated lawyer who acts as her tour guide . . . As she discovers the rejuvenating power of love in all its forms, Sabrina must decide whether she is brave enough to gamble on her future and choose a different, more exciting path or return to the safe haven she thought she'd always wanted . . .