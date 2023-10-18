Vtech Switch & Go Dino Thrash The T-Rex

Roaring into town, it's Thrash the T-Rex by VTech! This mighty T-Rex can certainly claim to be king! Within a few simple steps, you can switch Thrash into a powerful muscle car and back again! Use Thrash's included disc launcher to propel and store the 3 discs in both vehicle and dino mode! Hear lively dino and vehicle sound effects, as well as cool phrases and fun dinosaur facts! See amazing dino eye and driver animations on the LCD screen as Thrash speaks! And marvel at Thrash's cool light effects which shine from his mouth too! Let's Switch & Go!