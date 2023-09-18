Tesco 4 Christmas Snowman Cupcakes
£3.00
£0.75/each
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 1102kJ
-
- 263kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.2g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.7g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 26.3g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (20%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Blue Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (20%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Lecithins), Trehalose, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Concentrate.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cupcake (57g)
|Energy
|1933kJ / 462kcal
|1102kJ / 263kcal
|Fat
|23.1g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|6.5g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|61.3g
|34.9g
|Sugars
|46.1g
|26.3g
|Fibre
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.0g
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
