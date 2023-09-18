We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 4 Christmas Snowman Cupcakes

Tesco 4 Christmas Snowman Cupcakes

£3.00

£0.75/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One cupcake
Energy
1102kJ
263kcal
13%of the reference intake
Fat
13.2g

high

19%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

high

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
26.3g

high

29%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1933kJ / 462kcal

4 Vanilla flavour sponge cakes filled with strawberry jam, topped with blue and white coloured vanilla flavour frosting and a sugar decoration.
Vanilla flavour sponge, filled with fruity strawberry jam, and decorated with vanilla flavour frosting4 Frosty Jammy hidden centre in sweet vanilla flavour sponge

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavour Frosting (20%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids)], Blue Coloured Vanilla Flavour Frosting (20%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Spirulina Concentrate, Apple Concentrate], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Strawberry Purée, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Modified Maize Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Potassium Hydroxide), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Flavouring, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Lecithins), Trehalose, Colours (Anthocyanins, Riboflavin, Vegetable Carbon, Beetroot Red), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spirulina Concentrate.

Allergy Information

May contain soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Trehalose is a source of glucose

Number of uses

4 Servings

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

