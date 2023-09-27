A Winter Grave Peter May

From the twelve-million copy bestselling author of the Lewis trilogy comes a chilling new mystery set in the isolated Scottish Highlands. A TOMB OF ICE A young meteorologist checking a mountain top weather station in Kinlochleven discovers the body of a missing man entombed in ice. A DYING DETECTIVE Cameron Brodie, a Glasgow detective, sets out on a hazardous journey to the isolated and ice-bound village. He has his own reasons for wanting to investigate a murder case so far from his beat. AN AGONIZING RECKONING Brodie must face up to the ghosts of his past and to a killer determined to bury forever the chilling secret that his investigation threatens to expose. Set against a backdrop of a frighteningly plausible near-future, A WINTER GRAVE is Peter May at his page-turning, passionate and provocative best. *PRE-ORDER THIS EXPLOSIVE NEW NOVEL NOW*