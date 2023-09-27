We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tick Tock Simon Mayonnaise

Tick Tock Simon Mayonnaise

Tick Tock Simon Mayonnaise
'A slice of scary, escapist fun' Observer'The twists and turns are never-ending' Daily Mail'An unnervingly plausible and scintillatingly paced thriller' Radio Times'A phenomenal thriller, meticulously plotted and brilliantly realised' Clare Mackintosh, Books of the Year_______________________________If you can hear it, your time is running out.Teacher Kit Chaplin can't understand why some students at his north London school are experiencing an extreme ticking noise in their ears. Perhaps it's just a severe form of tinnitus? But only days later, it spreads to more students - and starts leaving bodies in its wake.Eminent vaccinologist Lilly Slater has never seen anything like this before. She must race against the clock to work out what is happening - and to find a cure.But their investigation throws up more questions than answers until they realise the mystery behind the illness is even bigger than they could have imagined...Will the truth behind this catastrophe become clear before it's too late?_______________________________Readers are loving Tick Tock'Well, BBC Radio presenter Simon Mayo sure can write a darned good thriller!''An excellent conspiracy theory thriller, it's exciting, full of danger... it's riveting and hard to put down''I was utterly gripped and read this in one sitting! I could feel the tension and fear in every page - loved it!''Never has there been a more timely thriller! I was gripped from the first page. I was so immersed, I read it in one night.'
Simon Mayo MBE is a writer and broadcaster. His previous books include the Sunday Times bestseller Knife Edge, Mad Blood Stirring, Blame and the Itch trilogy, filmed for TV by the ABC. He hosts Drivetime on Greatest Hits Radio and hosts the 'The Take' film-review podcast with Professor Mark Kermode.
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

