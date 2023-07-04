Walkers French Fries Variety Potato Snacks 20 x 18g

7 x Ready Salted Flavour Crispy Potato Snack 6 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Crispy Potato Snack 7 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour Crispy Potato Snack

- A tasty variety pack of Walkers French Fries potato snacks - Multipack contains 7 x Ready Salted, 6 x Cheese & Onion and 7 x Salt & Vinegar - A tasty snack with 78 calories per pack and no artificial colours - 30% less fat than regular potato crisps - Suitable for vegetarians

Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun. Slim and slender, long & twisted Snap them in half, take a nibble. Start at one end and crunch your way through, there's plenty of delicious, salty, crispiness to munch through before you've got to reach for the next one. Go on - pick one out and munch away. There's More Walkers to Munch on Give These Crunchy Snacks a Try Walkers Quavers Walkers Wotsits Walkers Squares Walkers Monster Munch 30% Less fat† †30% less fat than regular potato crisps

Walkers, the Walkers Logo, Walkers French Fries and the French Fries logo are registered trademarks. ©2023

78 kcal per pack No Artificial Colours Suitable for Vegetarians

Pack size: 360G

Allergy Information

May Contain: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Wheat Contains: Milk

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

20 x 18g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours