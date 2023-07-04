We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Walkers French Fries Variety Potato Snacks 20 x 18g

£4.85

£1.35/100g

Vegetarian

7 x Ready Salted Flavour Crispy Potato Snack 6 x Cheese & Onion Flavour Crispy Potato Snack 7 x Salt & Vinegar Flavour Crispy Potato Snack
- A tasty variety pack of Walkers French Fries potato snacks- Multipack contains 7 x Ready Salted, 6 x Cheese & Onion and 7 x Salt & Vinegar- A tasty snack with 78 calories per pack and no artificial colours- 30% less fat than regular potato crisps- Suitable for vegetarians
Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.Slim and slender, long & twisted Snap them in half, take a nibble. Start at one end and crunch your way through, there's plenty of delicious, salty, crispiness to munch through before you've got to reach for the next one. Go on - pick one out and munch away.There's More Walkers to Munch on Give These Crunchy Snacks a TryWalkers QuaversWalkers WotsitsWalkers SquaresWalkers Monster Munch30% Less fat††30% less fat than regular potato crisps
Walkers, the Walkers Logo, Walkers French Fries and the French Fries logo are registered trademarks. ©2023
78 kcal per packNo Artificial ColoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 360G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk
May Contain: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, Wheat

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Net Contents

20 x 18g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial Colours

78 kcal per packNo Artificial ColoursSuitable for Vegetarians
7x Ready Salted6x Cheese & Onion7x Salt & Vinegar

Ingredients

Potato Granules, Potato Starch, Sunflower Oil, Salt & Vinegar Flavour [Flavouring, Salt, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Potassium Chloride, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5-Ribonucleotides)], Salt, Colour (Annatto Norbixin)

Allergy Information

May Contain: Barley, Cereals Containing Gluten, Soya, WheatContains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Number of uses

Each inner pack contains 1 serving

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 18 g (%*) PackPer 100g
Energy331 kJ1839 kJ
-79 kcal (4%*)438 kcal
Fat2.9 g (4%*)16 g
of which saturates0.3 g (2%*)1.4 g
Carbohydrate11.9 g66.0 g
of which Sugars0.2 g (<1%*)1.2 g
Fibre0.9 g5.0 g
Protein0.9 g5.0 g
Salt0.41 g (7%*)2.30 g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--

