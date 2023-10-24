Rimmel Thrill Seeker Mascara 004 Pitch Black 8Ml

Rimmel London Thrill Seeker Mascara Pitch Black

Bold volume just got intense, with Rimmel London Thrill Seeker Mascara now in Pitch Black. A Rimmel mascara that's supercharged with intense ultramarine blue pigments for pitch-black lashes with the boldest volume.

Instant volume with hyper soft fibre mascara brush that grips each lash for lots of volume Ultra-Intense pitch black mascara with supercharged ultramarine blue pigments Creamy whipped vegan formula that's charged with lash-loving panthenol Smudge-proof volumising mascara that doesn't clump Leaves lashes feeling conditioned

Pack size: 8ML

