Disney 100 500pc World Stamp Anniversary Puzzle

DISNEY 100 500pc Puzzle World Stamps

Get ready to celebrate 100 years of Disney magic with this Disney 100 World Stamp Anniversary 500- Piece Jigsaw Puzzle from Ridley's Games! Featuring the beautiful artwork of Disney's most treasured classic and modern films set on postage stamps, the entire family will adore piecing together this truly special 500-piece rectangular puzzle. From Beauty and the Beast to Lilo & Stitch and many more, you'll be sure to spot your favorite Disney film. Perfect for kids, families, and Disney lovers, it comes packaged in a premium tin tube ready for gifting. Made using recycled board and FSC paper and printed using soy inks. ©2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.