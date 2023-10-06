Tesco Finest Monkfish & Chorizo Wellington 894g (Serves 4)

Monkfish (Lophius budegassa / Lophius piscatorius) fillets with chorizo pork sausage, samphire, slow roasted and sundried tomato stuffing, wrapped in a pancake and butter enriched puff pastry.

Tender monkfish tails filled with sundried tomato and lemon, with Finest chorizo and samphire, wrapped in a sweet pancake. Encased in a buttery puff pastry, our luxurious Wellington is finished with a chilli and coriander ciabatta crumb. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended. Warming & Zesty with an aromatic chilli and coriander ciabatta crumb

Pack size: 894G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Monkfish (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Chorizo Pork Sausage (4%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Flavouring, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Samphire, Butter (Milk), Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Sundried Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Egg, Potato Starch, Sugar, Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Coriander, Olive Oil, Mint, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Colour (Paprika Extract), Rosemary, Black Pepper, Cumin Powder, Chive, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Flavourings.

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Spanish pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

894g e