Tesco Finest Monkfish & Chorizo Wellington 894g (Serves 4)

Tesco Finest Monkfish & Chorizo Wellington 894g (Serves 4)

£30.00

£3.36/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 20/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later

Guideline Daily Amounts

¼ of a pack
Energy
2213kJ
529kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
27.5g

high

39%of the reference intake
Saturates
13.5g

high

68%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
1.99g

high

33%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 988kJ / 236kcal

Monkfish (Lophius budegassa / Lophius piscatorius) fillets with chorizo pork sausage, samphire, slow roasted and sundried tomato stuffing, wrapped in a pancake and butter enriched puff pastry.
Tender monkfish tails filled with sundried tomato and lemon, with Finest chorizo and samphire, wrapped in a sweet pancake. Encased in a buttery puff pastry, our luxurious Wellington is finished with a chilli and coriander ciabatta crumb. Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.Warming & Zesty with an aromatic chilli and coriander ciabatta crumb
Pack size: 894G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Monkfish (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Chorizo Pork Sausage (4%) [Pork, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Flavouring, Garlic Purée, Dextrose, Acerola Extract, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Nutmeg, Oregano], Samphire, Butter (Milk), Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Sundried Tomatoes, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Purée, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Dried Whole Milk, Dried Egg, Potato Starch, Sugar, Chilli, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Yeast, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Parsley, Coriander, Olive Oil, Mint, Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Colour (Paprika Extract), Rosemary, Black Pepper, Cumin Powder, Chive, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Flavourings.

 

Allergy Information

For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using Spanish pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

894g e

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

