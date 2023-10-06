Tesco Indian style Party Food Selection 820g (Serves 10)
£10.00
£1.22/100g
Guideline Daily Amounts
- Energy
- 278kJ
-
- 66kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 3.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.3g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.20g
- 3%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Onion (86%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Green Chilli, Maize Flour, Gram Flour, Yellow Split Peas, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Nigella Seed, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Fenugreek, Fennel, Cumin, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Cinnamon.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bhaji (26g)
|Energy
|1034kJ / 248kcal
|269kJ / 64kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|25.0g
|6.5g
|Sugars
|5.4g
|1.4g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|1.0g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|1.00g
|0.26g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Rice (24%) [Water, White Rice], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Cauliflower, Potato Starch, Petit Pois, Sugar, Mango (5%), Spinach, Tomato, Red Pepper, Tomato Passata, Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), White Wine Vinegar, Coriander Leaf, Yogurt (Milk), Ginger Purée, Cornflour, Cumin Seed, Salt, Wheat Starch, Brown Sugar, Nigella Seed, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Turmeric Powder, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Olive Oil, Yeast, Coriander Powder, Green Chilli, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Cumin Powder, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Fenugreek, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper Extract, Onion Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Citric Acid, Cayenne Pepper, Fennel, Gram Flour, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Star Anise, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biryani bite (21g**)
|Energy
|962kJ / 230kcal
|202kJ / 48kcal
|Fat
|9.9g
|2.1g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|30.3g
|6.4g
|Sugars
|5.6g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.7g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.78g
|0.16g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Vegetables (50%) [Potato, Carrot, Onion, Peas], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Rice Flour, Caramelised Onion [Onion, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil], Cornflour, Coriander Leaf, Garlic Purée, Salt, Tomato Paste, Ginger Purée, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Coriander, Cumin, Green Chilli, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Nigella Seed, Poppy Seed, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Star Anise, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Fennel, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One samosa (25g)
|Energy
|1110kJ / 265kcal
|278kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|13.1g
|3.3g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|30.4g
|7.6g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|5.3g
|1.3g
|Salt
|0.80g
|0.20g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Mango (46%), White Wine Vinegar, Onion, Cornflour, Salt, Ginger Purée, Garlic Powder, Cumin Powder, Chilli Powder, Nigella Seed, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Cinnamon Powder, Cardamom, Clove Powder, Star Anise, Ginger Powder, Nutmeg, Fennel, Black Pepper.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1.25g mango chutney dip
|Energy
|789kJ / 186kcal
|10kJ / 2kcal
|Fat
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|44.5g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|40.8g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|<0.1g
|Protein
|1.0g
|<0.1g
|Salt
|0.41g
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
Oven
Oven from frozen
Microwave
Return to
