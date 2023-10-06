Tesco Indian style Party Food Selection 820g (Serves 10)

Pastry triangles filled with mixed vegetables and spices. Sliced onion and gram flour and spices. Spiced rice and vegetable outer with a mango chutney centre coated in nigella and cumin seed crumb. Mildly spiced mango chutney with coriander leaf.

Enjoy a delicious selection of 10 onion bhajis, 12 vegetable samosas and 10 vegetable biryani bites with a mango centre with a mango chutney dip. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.

Pack size: 820G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

820g e