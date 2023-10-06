We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Indian style Party Food Selection 820g (Serves 10)

Tesco Indian style Party Food Selection 820g (Serves 10)

£10.00

£1.22/100g

Part of our Festive Food to Order Range. Available for collection or delivery between 21/12 – 23/12. Checkout your order by 14 Dec 23:45. This product has 3+ days shelf life, to ensure it lasts until Christmas Day please book a slot of 22/12 or later
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One samosa
Energy
278kJ
66kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.20g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1110kJ / 265kcal

Pastry triangles filled with mixed vegetables and spices. Sliced onion and gram flour and spices. Spiced rice and vegetable outer with a mango chutney centre coated in nigella and cumin seed crumb. Mildly spiced mango chutney with coriander leaf.
Enjoy a delicious selection of 10 onion bhajis, 12 vegetable samosas and 10 vegetable biryani bites with a mango centre with a mango chutney dip. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for delivery or Click+Collect slot, please checkout by 11.45pm on 14th December. Beyond this point Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to order products can still be amended.
Pack size: 820G

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

8 Servings

8 Servings

Net Contents

820g e

One bhaji
Energy
269kJ
64kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.26g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1034kJ / 248kcal

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Onion (86%), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rice Flour, Coriander Leaf, Green Chilli, Maize Flour, Gram Flour, Yellow Split Peas, Potato Starch, Onion Powder, Salt, Nigella Seed, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Sugar, Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin Seed, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Wheat Starch, Fenugreek, Fennel, Cumin, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf, Cinnamon.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. This product has been previously frozen and restored to chill temperature under carefully controlled conditions. It is still suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bhaji (26g)
Energy1034kJ / 248kcal269kJ / 64kcal
Fat13.2g3.4g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate25.0g6.5g
Sugars5.4g1.4g
Fibre4.0g1.0g
Protein5.2g1.4g
Salt1.00g0.26g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

