All The Broken Places John Boyne
'Beautifully told and gripping from first page to last' Sunday Express'An incredible feat of storytelling... and an old-fashioned page-turner' Donal Ryan'Gripping and well-honed...consummately constructed, humming with tension' Guardian'You can't prepare yourself for the magnitude and emotional impact of this powerful novel' John Irving________________________________From the author of the globally bestselling, multi-million-copy classic, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas, comes its astonishing and powerful sequel.Gretel Fernsby is a quiet woman leading a quiet life. She doesn't talk about her escape from Germany seventy years ago or the dark post-war years in France with her mother. Most of all, she doesn't talk about her father, the commandant of one of the most notorious Nazi concentration camps.But when a young family moves into the apartment below her, Gretel can't help but befriend their little boy, Henry, though his presence brings back painful memories. One night, she witnesses a violent argument between his parents, which threatens to disturb her hard-won peace.For the second time in her life, Gretel is given the chance to save a young boy. To do so would allay her guilt, grief and remorse, but it will also force her to reveal her true identity.Will she make a different choice this time, whatever the cost to herself?_______________________________Praise for John Boyne'A master storyteller' Daily Express'One of the best novelists of Ireland' Sunday Express'Boyne offers writing of insight and beauty' Observer'John Boyne is a maestro of hisoritical fiction' John Irving
John Boyne is the author of fourteen novels for adults, six for younger readers, and a collection of short stories. His 2006 novel The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas has sold more than 11 million copies worldwide and has been adapted for cinema, theatre, ballet, and opera. His many international bestsellers include The Heart's Invisible Furies and A Ladder to the Sky. He has won four Irish Book Awards, including Author of the Year in 2022, along with a host of other international literary prizes. His novels are published in fifty-eight languages.Twitter: @JohnBoyneBooksInstagram: @JohnBoyneAuthor